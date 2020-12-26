Eagles place Josh Sweat, Kevon Seymour on IR

Getty Images

The Eagles made a series of roster moves on Saturday, including activating wide receiver DeSean Jackson off injured reserve to play against the Cowboys in Week 16.

Philadelphia placed defensive end Josh Sweat and cornerback Kevon Seymour on injured reserve. Sweat was previously declared out with a wrist injury and Seymour with a knee. Sweat is third on the team with 6.0 sacks in 2020.

As corresponding moves, the Eagles signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and tight end Caleb Wilson to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. McGill has appeared in five games this season, registering a pair of QB hits and a half-sack. Wilson has appeared in three games for Philadelphia, mainly receiving special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Eagles elevated running back Jordan Howard and defensive end Joe Ostman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. And Philadelphia downgraded defensive end Derek Barnett (calf) to out.