Elandon Roberts carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts covered his face with a towel as he left on a cart with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Roberts was injured while shooting the gap to make a tackle on Raiders running back Devontae Booker, who was stopped for a 1-yard gain from the Miami 5.

Roberts immediately grabbed his right knee.

The Dolphins report he is out with a knee injury.

He made one tackle before leaving.

In 13 games this season, Roberts has made 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.