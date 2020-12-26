Hunter Renfrow sets up early Raiders’ touchdown with 32-yard punt return

Getty Images

The Raiders and Dolphins each went three-and-out on their first possessions, but Las Vegas got on the scoreboard first.

Hunter Renfrow set up the team’s short touchdown drive with a 32-yard punt return to the Miami 43. Noah Igbinoghene made the touchdown-saving tackle.

But the Raiders reached the end zone nonetheless.

Derek Carr, playing despite a groin injury in the Raiders’ last game, scored on a 1-yard run with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Carr’s run capped a seven-play, 43-yard drive.

Carr went 2-for-4 on the drive, hitting Nelson Agholor for a 16-yard gain and Renfrow for an 11-yarder. Josh Jacobs had two carries for 15 yards.