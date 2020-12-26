Jaguars go back to Mike Glennon

Getty Images

Mike Glennon won this week’s game of musical chairs in the Jaguars’ quarterback room.

Glennon will start on Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars announced this week that Glennon would compete with Gardner Minshew this week to get the starting job.

Minshew has played the best of the Jaguars’ three quarterbacks this season, although neither Minshew, Glennon nor rookie Jake Luton has looked particularly good.

Some will wonder whether the Jaguars even want to win on Sunday, as they can clinch the first overall pick in the draft by losing their last two games. They’d prefer to have Trevor Lawrence over Glennon or Minshew as their starting quarterback next year.

The Bears are trying to stay alive in the NFC wild card race, and now they’ll face a former Bears quarterback.