Jakeem Grant hurt during Dolphins’ touchdown drive to tie game

The Dolphins began Saturday night’s game without DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Preston Williams (ankle/injured reserve).

They now have lost Jakeem Grant, who has five catches for 43 yards.

Grant was bent backward — with his right leg taking the brunt of the hit — after a 5-yard reception from Tua Tagovailoa with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Teammates immediately signaled to the sideline for the team’s medical personnel.

He limped off the field and into the blue medical tent.

The team reports Grant as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Dolphins are left with Lynn Bowden Jr., Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Malcolm Perry at the position.

Miami scored three plays after Grant’s injury with Tagovailoa hitting running back Myles Gaskin for a 10-yard touchdown. That has tied the game at 13-13.

The Raiders might not have left guard Denzelle Good (ankle) the rest of the way. He is questionable to come back.

John Simpson has replaced him.