Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins likely out Sunday as COVID-19 close contacts

Getty Images

The Browns are reportedly set to play Sunday’s game against the Jets without a large chunk of their receiving corps.

ESPN reports that a group of Browns wide receivers have been determined to be high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Donovan People-Jones make up that group and they are likely to miss the contest.

KhaDarel Hodge and Marvin Hall are on the active roster at wideout. Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies are on the practice squad and could come up as COVID replacements.

The Browns delayed their trip to New Jersey to face the Jets on Saturday after learning of a positive test on the roster and starting the contact tracing process. Linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday afternoon.

Per the report, the game is set to go on as scheduled.