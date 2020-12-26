Jeff Wilson 21-yard touchdown gives San Francisco 7-3 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers may be eliminated from postseason contention and have a boatload of injuries, but they’re not lying down.

San Francisco used a seven-play, 74-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead over the Cardinals late in the first quarter.

Tight end George Kittle announced his return on the possession, taking a short pass 24 yards into Arizona territory. It was Kittle’s first catch since Week 8, when he suffered a foot injury against the Seahawks.

Then quarterback C.J. Beathard connected with running back Jeff Wilson over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown. That was Wilson’s second receiving touchdown of the year, and his eighth score overall.

After the touchdown, the Cardinals announced linebacker Haason Reddick is questionable to return with a hamstring energy.