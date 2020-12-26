Jets activate La’Mical Perine from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets activated running back La’Mical Perine from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The Jets placed Perine on injured reserve Nov. 24, and he returned to practice Dec. 16.

Perine was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after the team’s Week 11 loss to the Chargers. He has played nine games for the Jets this season and has 55 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns and 10 catches for 49 yards.

The Jets also announced they called up linebackers Noah Dawkins, Sharif Finch and Brady Sheldon from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns.