Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray hurt his leg and is being evaluated

Getty Images

After throwing his final fourth-down pass in Saturday’s loss to the 49ers, quarterback Kyler Murray stayed down on the field.

He took a hard hit from San Francisco defensive lineman Alex Barrett as the ball intended for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fell short.

After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he had no update on Murray other than the quarterback hurt his leg and was being evaluated, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Murray was not made available to reporters postgame in the Cardinals’ virtual press conferences.

The second-year quarterback finished Saturday 31-of-50 passing for 247 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Murray added eight carries for 75 yards, but was sacked three times in the 20-12 loss.