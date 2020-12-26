K’Waun Williams questionable to return

USA Today Sports

The 49ers already have significant injury concerns in their secondary and now they have to deal with another.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams is questionable to return with injuries to his knee and shin. Williams got hurt early in the second quarter on a play where he tackled running back Kenyon Drake for a three-yard gain.

Williams has dealt with knee and ankle injuries this season. He’d played only seven games, starting four, entering Week 16.

While Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick exited with a hamstring injury, he has since returned to the game.

The 49ers have a 7-3 lead with 8:52 in the second quarter.

UPDATE 5:28 p.m. ET: Williams has been reinserted into the game, making a tackle on wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.