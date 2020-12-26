Kyle Shanahan: Robbie Gould’s rough night won’t affect option decision

Getty Images

The 49ers upset the Cardinals on Saturday, but did not get the kind of quality performance they’re used to from kicker Robbie Gould.

Gould missed three of his four kicks in the contest: a 41-yard field goal wide right, an extra point wide right, and a 37-yard field goal wide left.

The kicker’s bad day didn’t come at a great time, as the 49ers have to decide whether or not to pick up the next two years of Gould’s contract this week.

But head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t sound like he would hold Gould’s Saturday against him.

“You’ve got to look at the body of work,” Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “Robbie’s been unbelievable since he’s been here with us.”

Entering Saturday’s game, Gould had connected on 114 of his 127 field goals in four seasons with the 49ers and 130 of his 136 extra points. That accuracy is hard to replicate, and Shanahan’s comments make it seem fairly likely the 49ers will elect to keep Gould around.