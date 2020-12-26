Kyler Murray got leg whipped, should be OK

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t have much of an update on quarterback Kyler Murray in his postgame press conference, but one has come shortly after regardless.

NFL Media reports the quarterback “should be OK” after he was shaken up following his last pass of the game late in the fourth quarter.

“He got leg-whipped at the end of the game and is getting checked out,” Ian Rapoport tweeted. “But at first glance, it doesn’t seem serious.”

The Cardinals were not eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday’s loss, but the 20-12 result complicates their chances. If the Bears win their next two games over the Jaguars and Packers, they’ll earn the conference’s No. 7 seed over Arizona.