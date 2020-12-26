Lions went from 7.5-point underdogs to 9.5-point underdogs after losing several coaches

Getty Images

The point spread in today’s Buccaneers-Lions game moved by a couple points after COVID-19 took a toll on the Lions’ coaching staff.

Detroit opened as a 7.5-point underdog to Tampa Bay. Then the news hit that Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie would all miss today’s game because of COVID-19 exposure. The Lions also fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs. And now Detroit is a 9.5-point underdog.

A two-point swing in the betting line isn’t a lot, and some might have expected more movement toward Tampa Bay. Then again, how much worse could the replacement coaching staff for the Lions today be than the coaching staff the Lions have had over the last three seasons?

The Lions are 5-8-1 against the spread this season, so they usually play even worse than the betting line would predict.