Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lasted only one series today against the Buccaneers.

Stafford suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury on the Lions’ first offensive possession and went to the locker room. He was replaced by backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

The Lions look like they’ve packed it in for this season: They came out playing uninspired football and have already fallen behind 13-0 less than halfway through the first quarter.

It’s going to be a long day for Detroit.