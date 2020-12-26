Mike Gesicki, Jakeem Grant are active, but DeVante Parker is out

Getty Images

The Dolphins will have tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver Jakeem Grant tonight, but they won’t have receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, with the Dolphins listing him as questionable to play against the Raiders. Grant (hamstring) and Gesicki (shoulder) also were questionable, but they are active tonight.

The Dolphins’ other inactives are fullback Chandler Cox, running back DeAndre Washington, offensive guard Solomon Kindley (knee/foot) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

Left guard Ereck Flowers missed last Sunday’s win over the Patriots with an ankle injury and was questionable for tonight’s game but will play.

The Raiders will have quarterback Derek Carr, who injured his groin against the Chargers in the team’s Week 15 game.

The Raiders’ inactives are defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, running back Theo Riddick, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive end Chris Smith.

The Raiders won’t have defensive backs coaches Jim O’Neil and Taver Johnson for COVID-19-related reasons. The rest of the defensive staff will take over their responsibilities.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who missed last week’s game for COVID-19-related reasons, returns.