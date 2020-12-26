NFL fines Cam Jordan $10,500 for his ejection

Getty Images

The NFL has fined Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan $10,500 for unnecessary roughness, Amie Just of nola.com reports.

Jordan knew the fine was coming.

His ejection, though, cost him more than money, with the Saints losing one of their best defensive players in the fourth quarter of a Week 15 loss to the Chiefs.

Jordan threw a punch that made contact with the facemask of Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, prompting officials to eject Jordan. Jordan twice apologized and insists it will never happen again.

“There was no maliciousness in it,” Jordan said earlier this week. “It was something that sort of happened, reaction.”

It was at least the third time the league has fined Jordan this season, per Just, with those infractions costing him $38,000.

The league fined Jordan $15,000 for unnecessary roughness on a horse collar tackle of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the season opener against the Bucs.

In other fines from Week 15, the NFL docked Saints linebacker Demario Davis $10,000 for grabbing the facemask of Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell, according to Just.