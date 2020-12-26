NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16 early Saturday game

Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC

1. Chiefs (13-1) Clear path to home-field advantage.

2. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers.

3. Steelers (11-3) Clinched playoff berth.

4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

5. Colts (10-4) Still a chance in AFC South.

6. Browns (10-4) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

7. Dolphins (9-5) Own the last wild card thanks to conference record tiebreaker over Ravens.

***

8. Ravens (9-5) Game clear of rest of but loses tiebreaker on conference games to Miami.

9. Raiders (7-7) Two games out in the wild card race with two games to go.

10. Patriots (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Broncos (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.

12. Chargers (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Texans (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Bengals (3-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jaguars (1-13) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jets (1-13) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC

1. Packers (11-3) Clear path to home-field advantage.

2. Saints (11-4) Clinched NFC South.

3. Seahawks (10-4) First in the NFC West.

4. Washington (6-8) Still lead the NFC East.

5. Buccaneers (10-5) Clinched wild card berth.

6. Rams (9-5) Big game coming against the Seahawks in the NFC West.

7. Cardinals (8-6) One-game lead for the final wild card.

***

8. Bears (7-7) Still alive for the wild card.

9. Vikings (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

10. Lions (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Cowboys (5-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

12. 49ers (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Giants (5-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Eagles (4-9-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

15. Falcons (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.