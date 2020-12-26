NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16 early Saturday game

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:
AFC
1. Chiefs (13-1) Clear path to home-field advantage.
2. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers.
3. Steelers (11-3) Clinched playoff berth.
4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.
5. Colts (10-4) Still a chance in AFC South.
6. Browns (10-4) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.
7. Dolphins (9-5) Own the last wild card thanks to conference record tiebreaker over Ravens.
***
8. Ravens (9-5) Game clear of rest of but loses tiebreaker on conference games to Miami.
9. Raiders (7-7) Two games out in the wild card race with two games to go.
10. Patriots (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Broncos (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Chargers (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Texans (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Bengals (3-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Jaguars (1-13) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Jets (1-13) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC
1. Packers (11-3) Clear path to home-field advantage.
2. Saints (11-4) Clinched NFC South.
3. Seahawks (10-4) First in the NFC West.
4. Washington (6-8) Still lead the NFC East.
5. Buccaneers (10-5) Clinched wild card berth.
6. Rams (9-5) Big game coming against the Seahawks in the NFC West.
7. Cardinals (8-6) One-game lead for the final wild card.
***
8. Bears (7-7) Still alive for the wild card.
9. Vikings (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.
10. Lions (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Cowboys (5-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
12. 49ers (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Giants (5-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
14. Eagles (4-9-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
15. Falcons (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.