Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year Ty Jordan dies in an accidental shooting

Ty Jordan, a running back at Utah and the Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year, has died. He was 19.

Jordan perished on Friday as a result of a shooting that police have concluded was accidental.

“Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself,” Denton, Texas Police Department public information officer Allison Beckwith told ESPN.com.

“Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Jordan was named the best freshman offensive player in the conference on Thursday.

