Packers activate Corey Linsley from injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2020, 5:23 PM EST
NFL: DEC 29 Packers at Lions
Getty Images

The Packers have their starting center back on the active roster.

Corey Linsley was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Linsley missed the last three games with a knee injury.

Elgton Jenkins has started at center the last three weeks. If Linsley returns to the starting lineup, Jenkins will likely shift back to left guard. The would kick Lucas Patrick to right guard and Billy Turner to right tackle if the Packers go back to their lineup from before Linsley’s injury.

The Packers promoted defensive lineman Brian Price and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad. Williams will help fill out the backfield with Jamaal Williams expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans with a quad injury.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Packers activate Corey Linsley from injured reserve

  2. Very good to have Corey back.

    Dexter Williams may be active Sunday, but he won’t see the field unless Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon go down.

    Big test Sunday for the Pack. Not only would beating the Titans pretty much seal up the #1 seed in the NFC, it would also shut up the few doubters/haters left(Cowherd, Bayless, and Florio) Not that their thoughts matter, but shutting them up is a added bonus. We get this bonus often.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!✊

  4. This is nothing new, whether they’re coming in or going out.
    The Packers lost 3 O-linemen due to injury in the opening week’s game against the Vikings, Lane Taylor for the year, and it’s been a long, drawn out juggling act ever since.
    It will be nice to get Linsley back on the field as he was having such a strong season.
    Good teams adjust and adapt, weak teams continue to cry and make excuses.
    Probably the reason that 11-3 > 6-9.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.