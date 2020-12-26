Packers activate Corey Linsley from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers have their starting center back on the active roster.

Corey Linsley was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Linsley missed the last three games with a knee injury.

Elgton Jenkins has started at center the last three weeks. If Linsley returns to the starting lineup, Jenkins will likely shift back to left guard. The would kick Lucas Patrick to right guard and Billy Turner to right tackle if the Packers go back to their lineup from before Linsley’s injury.

The Packers promoted defensive lineman Brian Price and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad. Williams will help fill out the backfield with Jamaal Williams expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans with a quad injury.