Patriots rule out Jordan Thomas, list 20 players as questionable

Getty Images

The Patriots usually make full use of the questionable designation on their injury reports and this week is no exception.

Twenty members of the club fell into that category for Monday night’s game against the Bills. The Patriots also ruled out tight end Jordan Thomas for non-injury reasons. Thomas, who has appeared in two games for the Pats this season, was later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All 20 of the players that the Patriots listed as questionable were limited participants at all three practices this week.

Center David Andrews (calf), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), defensive lineman Tawshawn Bower (ankle), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (back), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh), defensive end John Simon (hamstring), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep) make up the group.