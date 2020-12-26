Patriots sign Roberto Aguayo to practice squad

Getty Images

Buccaneers bust Roberto Aguayo is getting another chance in the NFL.

Aguayo, the kicker whom the Bucs traded up to draft in the second round in 2016, is signing to the Patriots’ practice squad, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots already have kicker Nick Folk on the active roster and kicker Justin Rohrwasser on the practice squad, so they don’t have an immediate need at the position. But the Patriots are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so this may be more about having Aguayo around for the 2021 offseason.

Aguayo was a disaster with the Buccaneers and got cut after his rookie season. He then spent time with the Bears, Panthers and Chargers but hasn’t played in a regular season game since the Bucs cut him.

At Florida State, Aguayo set a college football record by going 198-for-198 on extra points. But he was not a particularly good kicker on long field goals or on kickoffs in college, and he was even worse in the NFL. New England may be his last stop.