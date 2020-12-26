Raiders lead Dolphins 13-6 at halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders Defense ranks 25th in yards allowed, which led to coordinator Paul Guenther’s firing Dec. 13. In their second game with interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, the Raiders aren’t playing like the 25th-ranked unit.

The Raiders held the Dolphins to 120 yards and two field goals in the first half Saturday night, with 22 yards coming on a fake punt that set up a field goal.

Las Vegas leads the Dolphins 13-6 at halftime.

The Raiders scored on three of five possessions, with Derek Carr scoring the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run. Daniel Carlson kicked field goals of 23 and 38 yards after Raiders’ drives ended at the Miami 5 and Miami 20.

The Raiders missed out on another scoring opportunity when, facing a third-and-eight at the Miami 33, Carr was sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel for a 9-yard loss. It forced a Raiders punt.

Van Ginkel has seven tackles and two sacks.

Carr, playing nine days after a groin injury took him out of the loss to the Chargers, has completed 11 of 20 passes for 129 yards. Darren Waller has three catches for 57 yards. Josh Jacobs has five carries for 43 yards.

Jason Sanders has kicked field goals of 37 and 39 yards for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is 10-for-13 for 45 yards. Myles Gaskin has five carries for 38 yards.