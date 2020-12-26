Report: Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday

Getty Images

A week ago, an injury kept Ezekiel Elliott out of a game for the first time in his career. Tony Pollard replaced him against the 49ers and had a longer run (40), a longer reception (30) and more yards from scrimmage (132) than Elliott has had in any game this season.

The Cowboys listed Elliott (calf) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. The starting running back had limited practices all week.

Elliott, though, will play, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Elliott has 256 touches for 1,117 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in his worst season of his five seasons.

Pollard has 111 touches for 574 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns this season.