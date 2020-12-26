Report: James Robinson won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

While the Jaguars expressed confidence running back James Robinson would play Sunday, his availability has remained in doubt.

Now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Robinson will not play Sunday against the Bears.

The Jaguars listed Robinson as questionable with an ankle injury.

Robinson sat out the team’s two practice sessions this week, and team estimated he would have missed practice again on Christmas Day.

Robinson’s 1,070 yards ranks third in the NFL and is the most for a rookie runner. His 1,414 yards from scrimmage ranks fourth.