Report: Kellen Moore interviews for head coaching job at Boise State

Posted by Charean Williams on December 26, 2020, 7:36 PM EST
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys surely already have names in mind for a new defensive coordinator. They might need a new offensive coordinator, too.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has interviewed for the Boise State head coaching job, Matt Prater of The Idaho Press reports.

Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos are favorites for the job left open by the departure of Bryan Harsin for Auburn.

Prater reports “Kellen Moore & Andy Avalos have high interest in #BoiseState job. Both families on board. Both have interviewed. Process has included Chris Petersen, per sources. I expect one to be hired this week.”

Moore broke the FBS record for wins as the Broncos quarterback, going 50-3 from 2008-11. He spent three seasons with the Lions and three with the Cowboys before Dallas hired him as its quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Moore, 32, became the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He remained as the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Cowboys when Mike McCarthy became the head coach this spring.

McCarthy said earlier this week that he had not talked to Moore about the Boise State job.

“I think with anything [involving] career advancement you just handle those opportunities on an individual basis,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after one season. Dallas ranks 24th in total defense, including 32nd in rushing defense, and 31st in points allowed.

3 responses to “Report: Kellen Moore interviews for head coaching job at Boise State

  1. Serious question….he only just became an offensive coordinator in 2019. Is he really the best person for the job? I realize he’s a legend at Boise but it would seem to me that he is one of the lesser-qualified candidates. On top of that, it’s not like that Cowboys offense has set the world on fire.

    I didn’t know anything about Avalos so I looked it up. He’s also a Boise alum and was the defensive coordinator there for three years before going to Oregon. He was a semifinalist for the Broyles award (given to college football’s best assistant coach) in 2019 and at both Boise and Oregon his defenses have been stout. He seems to be the better choice for this job.

  2. Good decision on his part to get out of Dallas now! He sees that franchise is going no where fast! Just like past players and coaches if you want to win a championship get out of Dallas because you won’t win one with Jerry jones!!

  3. tee bone says:
    December 26, 2020 at 8:00 pm
    ——————————————————————————————–Seriously??? Like he would have a chance at winning one at Boise State…yeah right. Dude, you just hate way too much…get out of that basement…it clouds your thinking.
    ——————————————————————————————–Seriously??? Like he would have a chance at winning one at Boise State…yeah right. Dude, you just hate way too much…get out of that basement…it clouds your thinking.

