Getty Images

Down 16-13 and running out of time, the Dolphins have replaced rookie Tua Tagovailoa with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It is the second time since Tagovailoa became the starter that Fitzpatrick has replaced him.

Tagovailoa went 17-of-22 for 94 yards and a touchdown against the league’s 25th-ranked defense. He also took three sacks.

Fitzpatrick completed his first three passes.

Both teams are fighting for an AFC wild-card spot and need to win.