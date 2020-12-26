Seahawks activate Greg Olsen, Bryan Mone

Getty Images

Tight end Greg Olsen will make his return Sunday in a big game against the Rams.

The Seahawks announced they activated Olsen and defensive tackle Bryan Mone off injured reserve Saturday. Cornerback Tre Flowers was not activated for this week’s game.

Olsen left the team’s Week 11 game against Arizona with a plantar fascia injury. He missed four games.

Olsen has 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown this season.

Mone went on injured reserve last month with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week.

The Seahawks also announced they activated receiver Penny Hart off the practice squad, making him eligible to play Sunday. Hart has two touches for 22 yards from scrimmage this season.