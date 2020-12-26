Steelers sign Tegray Scales to 53-man roster

Getty Images

Pittsburgh made a series of roster moves on Saturday in advance of its Week 16 matchup with Indianapolis.

The Steelers signed linebacker Tegray Scales to the 53-man roster off their own practice squad. Scales appeared in Pittsburgh’s Week 14 and 15 losses on special teams.

Pittsburgh waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray as a corresponding move. He played five games for the Steelers this season, including 16 offensive snaps in Pittsburgh’s Week 15 loss to Cincinnati.

Additionally Pittsburgh downgraded linebacker Marcus Allen (stinger), linebacker Ola Adeniyi (shoulder), and kicker Chris Boswell (groin) to out. The Steelers have activated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad to take Boswell’s place. He hit two extra points and a 37-yard field goal in the Steelers’ loss to Washington in Week 13.