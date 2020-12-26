Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Tre’Davious White good to go

Getty Images

The Bills listed some big names on their injury report this week.

But receiver Stefon Diggs (foot), quarterback Josh Allen (knee/ankle) and cornerback Tre'Davious White all got in full practices every day. All three are good to go for Monday’s game.

Diggs, Allen and White are without designations.

Tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) will not play after missing practice all week. The Bills have ruled him out.

The team list safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (groin) as questionable.

Johnson returned to a full practice Saturday after being limited the first work days. Nsekhe missed Thursday and Friday’s practices but was a limited participant Saturday.