Tom Brady: 10-5 gets us a spot, but there’s room for improvement

Slow starts have been an issue for the Buccaneers this season, but quarterback Tom Brady and the offense had no such trouble in Detroit on Saturday.

Brady went 22-of-27 for 348 yards and four touchdowns as the Bucs went up 34-0 in the first half and then took his perfect passer rating to the bench for the rest of the 47-7 win. The victory resulted in a playoff berth, which is something the Brady has a lot more experience with than his team.

After the win, Brady said he was happy about the win before turning his attention to what’s still ahead of the Buccaneers this season.

“We’re 10-5 and I know that gets us a spot. But I think there’s room for improvement . . . I know at different times we haven’t played the way we’re capable of playing and when we do play that way we’re capable of playing, we’re tough to beat,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers know that they will be a Wild Card in the NFC, but their seeding remains up in the air. Sunday’s Rams-Seahawks game will play a large role in determining where Brady and the Bucs will be to open the postseason.