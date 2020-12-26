Tom Brady had a shot at the single-game passing yardage record

Getty Images

It was 1951. Long before the NFL became a pass-happy league. On September 28, Norm Van Brocklin had a pass-happy day for the Rams, against the New York Yanks.

Brocklin generated 554 passing yards that day, a single-game record that has lasted 69 years.

That record will last at least another day (or at least until later today), now that the Buccaneers have removed Brady to start the second half of Saturday’s slaughtering of the Lions.

Blaine Gabbert entered the game after the Bucs recovered a fumble by the Lions, and Gabbert promptly threw a touchdown pass to a wide-ass open Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers currently lead the Lions 40-0, with 14:50 to play in the third quarter.