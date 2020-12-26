Washington activates Antonio Gandy-Golden, releases Dontrelle Inman

Getty Images

Washington will have Antonio Gandy-Golden back for its critical matchup with Carolina on Sunday, as the club activated the wide receiver off injured reserve on Saturday.

Gandy-Golden was designated to return on Dec. 10. He hasn’t played since Week 6 with a hamstring injury. He’s played a handful of offensive snaps in 2020, making one reception and taking one carry.

As a corresponding move, the Football Team released Dontrelle Inman. Inman has caught 18 passes for 163 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2020.

Additionally, Washington has activated quarterback Steven Montez from their practice squad for Sunday’s game. Quarterback Alex Smith is questionable, so Montez is a potential backup for Dwayne Haskins if Smith cannot play.