AJ Dillon scores first career touchdown, Packers lead 33-14

The Packers’ second-half lull last week is not repeating itself against the Titans.

Rookie AJ Dillon scored his first career touchdown in the third quarter, giving Green Bay a 33-14 lead.

Dillon’s run came on fourth-and-1. He took a handoff after lining up next to Aaron Rodgers in shotgun, broke a couple tackles, and darted down the field for a 30-yard score.

Tennessee had cut Green Bay’s lead to 19-14 early in the third quarter, but the home team has since scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions.

The Titans got the ball back with 3:31 left in the period.