Baker Mayfield: I failed this team

December 27, 2020
The Browns hoped to get into overtime at the end of Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Jets, but Baker Mayfield‘s fumble on a quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter meant that the clock ran out on their hopes.

Mayfield also lost a pair of fumbles on sacks during a game that Cleveland had to play without their top four wide receivers. Left tackle Jedrick Wills and right guard Wyatt Teller were also missing, but Mayfield said after the game that he didn’t want to hear criticism of any players who were pressed into action.

Mayfield said that the blame should be on him for “not playing at a high level like I should have.”

“There’s no excuse,” Mayfield said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Plain and simple, I failed this team. I put three balls on the ground, two of them that they recovered and then the other on the fourth down. Just hold onto the damn ball. Plain and simple, I have to hold onto the damn ball. I failed this team. We had exactly what we needed to win this game. And I didn’t do enough. That’s it.”

Mayfield’s comments came as part of an extended response to the only question that Mayfield took in his postgame video conference. He closed that response by noting that the Browns can get into the playoffs by beating the Steelers next weekend and that he will “roll with these punches” as he prepares for that game.

  1. Your not a high level QB, so you not playing as such isn’t in any way surprising. The Browns losing to the Jets is comical but not surprising either.

  3. Refreshing comments, but it was tough without so many receivers playing today. Appreciate his taking ownership. I am an NFC fan, but hope the Browns find a way into the playoffs.

  4. I mean, is it his failure or the people who put the ball in his hands with the game/season on the line when they *know* he’d screw it up? There’s a reason the Rams are a run first and run second team.

  6. For once Baker says something intelligent at the podium. Theres a first for everything in 2020.

    Baker = choker

    Browns = Factory of Sadness

  8. Wondering why the NFL will delay games for some teams(Ravens) but not for others(Browns,Broncos).

  9. Yeah, you did. But instead of wearing silly outfits like Newton you can always go do more lame commercials when the season ends.

  13. Yes Baker you failed the team, and failed miserably. The number one job of the quarterback is to protect the football. Three fumbles gets you “choker of the year”. You earned it.

  14. welp browns GM Andrew berry the ball is in your court do u extend baker or look for a new NON VERTICALLY CHALLENGED THAT CAN RUN QB for the future

  15. Well you and your Head Coach did. 53 passes with 3 practice squad WRs, vs giving the 2 best players on your offense 15 rushes. Browns hire dumb Head Coaches, that even HS Head coaches wouldnt do the dumb stuff Browns HC’s do

  16. Nah, the NFL failed you, just like they failed the Broncos, Steelers and Raiders. Apparently unless you’re the Ravens, losing all of your position players due to illness doesn’t push back your game. Dude tried to do too much and it didn’t work out.

  17. Was it nerves, bad luck, or just poor playing – not being more protective of the ball in key situations?

  18. I think the Browns will lose next week and will be out. Just when many thought that the Factory of Sadness had closed.

  20. That’s OK, Baker.
    I’ve got all your Progressive commercials on my hard drive & I’m going to binge watch them all tonight.
    I keep hoping they’ll team you up with Flo.

  21. I think Mayfield is still developing as an nfl qb and will improve with a few more seasons worth of experience.

  22. Big Ant TV says:
    December 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm
    welp browns GM Andrew berry the ball is in your court do u extend baker or look for a new NON VERTICALLY CHALLENGED THAT CAN RUN QB for the future

    What? You must have eaten paint chips as a kid…

