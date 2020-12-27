Baker Mayfield: I failed this team

Getty Images

The Browns hoped to get into overtime at the end of Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Jets, but Baker Mayfield‘s fumble on a quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter meant that the clock ran out on their hopes.

Mayfield also lost a pair of fumbles on sacks during a game that Cleveland had to play without their top four wide receivers. Left tackle Jedrick Wills and right guard Wyatt Teller were also missing, but Mayfield said after the game that he didn’t want to hear criticism of any players who were pressed into action.

Mayfield said that the blame should be on him for “not playing at a high level like I should have.”

“There’s no excuse,” Mayfield said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Plain and simple, I failed this team. I put three balls on the ground, two of them that they recovered and then the other on the fourth down. Just hold onto the damn ball. Plain and simple, I have to hold onto the damn ball. I failed this team. We had exactly what we needed to win this game. And I didn’t do enough. That’s it.”

Mayfield’s comments came as part of an extended response to the only question that Mayfield took in his postgame video conference. He closed that response by noting that the Browns can get into the playoffs by beating the Steelers next weekend and that he will “roll with these punches” as he prepares for that game.