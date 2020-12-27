Bears expect to have Allen Robinson Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears will make the playoffs if they win their final two games and wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to be part of their effort to win Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars.

Robinson was listed as questionable on Friday due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Thursday, but returned for a limited practice on Friday and multiple reports indicate that he will play against his former team on Sunday.

Robinson has not missed a game this season. He has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns for the year.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) were also listed as questionable on Friday. The team will release their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of their 1 p.m. ET kickoff.