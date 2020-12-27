Bears now have clear path to playoffs

Getty Images

After a six-game losing streak dropped their record to 5-7, the Bears were left for dead a couple weeks ago. Now they have a clear path to the playoffs.

The Cardinals’ loss to the 49ers on Saturday makes it relatively easy for the Bears to earn a wild card in the NFC.

If the Bears win their remaining two games (at Jacksonville today, home against the Packers next week), they’re in the playoffs. They’re heavy favorites against the Jaguars. Next week’s game would seem to be a tough one, but it’s possible that the Packers will already have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and will be resting Aaron Rodgers and other key players.

Even if the Bears lose one of their two remaining games, they make the playoffs if they win one game and the Cardinals lose next week to the Rams. Which means the Bears are now highly likely to make the postseason, perhaps saving the job of General Manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy, and maybe even quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, whose departure from Chicago in 2021 is no longer the sure thing it previously appeared.