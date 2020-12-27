Bears one win away from the playoffs after blowing out Jaguars

Getty Images

The Bears are closing in on an unlikely playoff berth.

Left for dead after losing six straight games to fall to 5-7, the Bears have now won three in a row to improve to 8-7 after today’s 41-17 win at Jacksonville. If the Bears beat the Packers next week, or if the Cardinals lose to the Rams next week, the Bears will be in the playoffs.

Mitchell Trubisky deserves a lot of the credit for that. It was Trubisky returning to the starting lineup in place of Nick Foles that revitalized the Bears’ offense. Chicago has scored more than 30 points in four consecutive games for the first time since 1965, when George Halas was the Bears’ coach and Gale Sayers was their offensive star.

Today Trubisky threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, did a good job of avoiding the Jaguars’ pass rush, and aside from one bad decision on an interception into the end zone, looked like he was in control of the Bears’ offense.

Chicago doesn’t have anything clinched just yet, but this late season turnaround from Trubisky and the Bears has been one of the NFL’s biggest December surprises. And now the Bears will get a chance to show what they can do in January as well.