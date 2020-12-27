Bears one win away from the playoffs after blowing out Jaguars

December 27, 2020
The Bears are closing in on an unlikely playoff berth.

Left for dead after losing six straight games to fall to 5-7, the Bears have now won three in a row to improve to 8-7 after today’s 41-17 win at Jacksonville. If the Bears beat the Packers next week, or if the Cardinals lose to the Rams next week, the Bears will be in the playoffs.

Mitchell Trubisky deserves a lot of the credit for that. It was Trubisky returning to the starting lineup in place of Nick Foles that revitalized the Bears’ offense. Chicago has scored more than 30 points in four consecutive games for the first time since 1965, when George Halas was the Bears’ coach and Gale Sayers was their offensive star.

Today Trubisky threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, did a good job of avoiding the Jaguars’ pass rush, and aside from one bad decision on an interception into the end zone, looked like he was in control of the Bears’ offense.

Chicago doesn’t have anything clinched just yet, but this late season turnaround from Trubisky and the Bears has been one of the NFL’s biggest December surprises. And now the Bears will get a chance to show what they can do in January as well.

  1. Which Mitch shows up next week is the biggest problem the team has. If you get today’s Trubisky great they have a chance, but if you get the other version you can FORGET ABOUT ABOUT IT

  2. If they get in the playoff that just means they will keep Trubisky for probably another year. Not exactly the news Bears fans want to hear.

  4. I feel like the ugliest guy in the bar having a pretty girl flirt with me. Sadly, reality is going to slap me in the face in Green Bay next week.

    Just keep it close Bears!

  5. They played the Texans the Vikings and the jags no defense at all and now they they think they did something well to you Chicago fans this means they bring everyone back that’s great for the nfc north but they fired lovie smith wow

  9. man i hate when talkin gheads always refer to thegood or bad version of a playe- typically the quarterback. as yoda said, do or do not, there is no try. you never hear that in a courtroom- your honor my client is not guilty of murder- it was the bad side that pulled the trigger

  10. johnny316 says: “but they fired lovie smith wow”

    =====

    I’m sick of non-Bears fans sticking for Lovie Smith! He sucked. It was time for him to go, plain and simple. He just got fired at the college level!

    He was completely clueless when it comes to offense and wouldn’t know how to hire the right OC either. And in this offensive age of the NFL he wouldn’t last two years. Anyone who hires him as HC is clueless.

  11. I wonder if this will lead to Trubisky getting a big extension and then reverting back to the QB that caused the Bears to not pick up his 5th year option.

