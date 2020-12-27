Bengals, Texans tied 10-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Brandon Allen completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals in the first half. The Bengals led 7-0 and 10-3 before Deshaun Watson brought the Texans back.

Houston tied the Bengals on a 25-yard pass from Watson to Brandin Cooks with 1:54 remaining in the half. The teams are tied 10-10 at intermission.

Watson is 11-for-19 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Cooks has five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals have 229 yards to 190 for the Texans.

Drew Sample scored the Bengals’ touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Allen.