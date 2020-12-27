Brandon Shell active, Mike Iupati inactive for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Rams and Seahawks are set for a big matchup that will likely determine the outcome of the NFC West.

Seattle has already clinched a playoff berth after defeating Washington last week.

The Rams could clinch a playoff berth before they even begin playing on Sunday if the Jaguars pull off a come back and beat the Bears. But L.A. still needs to defeat the Seahawks to have a shot at the NFC West crown and a home playoff game.

Seattle will have its starting right tackle back after he missed last week, as Brandon Shell is active for the contest. But left guard Mike Iupati (neck) is inactive. He didn’t practice all week and was doubtful for the game.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison is also inctive, with the defensive lineman now seeking his release.

The Seahawks’ remaining inactives are running back DeeJay Dallas, defensive end Johnathan Bullard, safety Damarious Randall, and tight end Colby Parkinson.

For the Rams, running back Cam Akers (ankle) was previously declared out after he didn’t practice during the week. The Rams could use Darrell Henderson as their lead back with Malcolm Brown at No. 2. Xavier Jones is also active at running back.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis is active after missing four games with a knee injury.

The Rams remaining inactives are running back Raymond Calais, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and offensive lineman Jamil Demby.