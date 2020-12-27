Browns downgrade left tackle Jedrick Wills to out, with illness

Getty Images

The Browns could unwittingly assist Trevor Lawrence’s escape from New York.

With multiple receivers already scratched due to COVID-19 protocols, the Browns’ offensive line has taken a hit. The team has announced that rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game in New York.

Wills has an illness. Whenever someone has an illness in 2020, the first question is whether it’s COVID. The possibility that the illness wasn’t a normal illness becomes a potential area of concern.

However, per the team, Wills did not travel to New York with the rest of the organization. Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Wills traveled separately, as a precaution. According to the Browns, Wills was on track to play.

The fact that Wills was just activated on Saturday from the COVID-19 reserve list makes the concern regarding Wills’ illness even more pronounced. He had been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. The short stay implies that he had close contact with someone who has the virus, and that further testing put him in the clear.

The fact that he now can’t play due to an illness will bring that conclusion into question, and it potentially could put the team in jeopardy of a broader COVID-19 issue.

The 10-4 Browns are vying for a playoff berth, and Miami’s win over the Raiders on Saturday night keeps the heat on Cleveland. The Jets, in turn, are vying for the first pick in the draft — the coaches and players, however, would much rather run their late-December winning streak to two, even if it means getting the second pick in April.