Browns find end zone, still trail Jets 20-10

The Browns finally got into the end zone in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they have a lot of work left to do if they’re going to avoid a painful loss.

Nick Chubb‘s one-yard scoring run cut the Jets’ lead to 20-10 with 2:56 left in the quarter. Chubb has only picked up seven yards on nine carries this year.

Baker Mayfield set up Chubb’s score with a 22-yard pass to Ja’Marcus Bradley. Bradley was one of two wideouts called up from the practice squad to fill the void left by four wideouts going on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. He has three catches for 35 yards so far.

Mayfield is 19-of-34 for 193 yards overall and will likely need to find a few more big plays to get the Browns a win that would help their playoff chances a great deal.