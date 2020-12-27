Browns had a parking-lot walk-through on Sunday morning

Getty Images

The team that plays in the Dawg Pound borrowed a parking lot on Sunday morning.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday morning on the Browns Radio Network that the team had an outdoor walk-through practice in a parking garage adjacent to the team hotel, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

The early-morning walk-through replaced the Saturday session that had been canceled due to the team’s unexpected COVID-19 misadventures.

Per multiple reports, the problem started when linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive. Multiple receivers, including starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, ended up on the COVID-19 reserve list as close contacts, due to the players being in close proximity in and around the recovery tub.

The other players placed on COVID-19 reserve were receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, receiver KhaDarel Hodge, and linebacker Jacob Phillips.