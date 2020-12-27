CeeDee Lamb’s 52-yard touchdown puts Cowboys on top 27-17

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Eagles have combined for 44 points and more than 600 yards.

After the first possession of the third quarter, the Cowboys lead 27-17.

They increased their lead on a 52-yard pass from Andy Dalton to rookie CeeDee Lamb.

With the Eagles paying more attention to Michael Gallup, who burned them for six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Lamb beat Nickell Robey-Coleman for an easy catch and run.

The Cowboys closed the first half with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Dalton to Gallup, which gave them their first lead. That means the Cowboys have 14 points in the last 2:46 after trailing 17-13.

Dalton is 18-of-22 for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Since Fletcher Cox went out with a stinger, the Cowboys have outscored the Eagles 24-3.