Chargers up 13-0 on Broncos at halftime

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert set a record for rookie touchdown passes in the first half of Sunday’s game against Denver and his team in position to win for the sixth time this season.

Michael Badgley kicked two field goals to go with Austin Ekeler‘s touchdown catch and the Chargers took a 13-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Herbert was 13-of-19 for 157 yards overall. The touchdown pass was his 28th of the season and broke a tie with Baker Mayfield for the most by a rookie quarterback.

The Broncos had one strong offensive drive, but Drew Lock was picked off by Casey Hayward inside the Chargers’ 10-yard-line to kill their chances of putting points on the board. That drive netted 71 yards and the Broncos only managed 70 other yards before the end of the second quarter.