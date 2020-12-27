Chiefs hold on to defeat Falcons, clinch AFC’s top seed

Getty Images

The Falcons gave the Chiefs all they could handle, but in the end Kansas City clinched the all-important top seed in the AFC with a 17-14 victory over Atlanta.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying, 39-yard field goal wide right with 14 seconds left. Matt Ryan had brought the team into good position to tie with a two-minute drive, but the Falcons are apparently still cursed.

Atlanta’s defense gave Kansas City’s offense fits throughout the game, and ended the Chiefs’ 28-game streak of scoring at least 20 points. But when Kansas City needed it most, quarterback Patrick Mahomes executed a nine-play, 75-yard drive to get into the end zone. Mahomes’ 25-yard touchdown to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson gave Kansas City its 17-14 lead.

Tight end Travis Kelce set a new single-season record for tight end receiving yards and became the first tight end to record a pair of 100-catch seasons. He finished with seven catches for 98 yards, giving him 1,416 yards on the season.

Mahomes was 24-of-44 passing for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Playing without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams was the lead rusher with 46 yards on 10 carries.

Ryan was 27-of-35 passing for 300 yards with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was Atlanta’s biggest threat, making five receptions for 130 yards.

In clinching the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs will now have the AFC’s only bye week in the 2020 postseason. Kansas City is 14-1.

For the Falcons, it’s another gut-wrenching loss for a team in search of a new coach and General Manager.