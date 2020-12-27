Cowboys stay alive in NFC East race with 37-17 win that eliminates Eagles

Posted by Charean Williams on December 27, 2020, 7:50 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys have come back from the dead. They are alive . . . and maybe well?

Dallas won its third game in a row with a dominating 37-17 victory over the Eagles in an elimination game. Philadelphia (4-10-1) is the only NFC East team out of contention for the division title heading into Week 17.

The Cowboys (6-9) and Giants (5-10) play next week, while rooting for the Eagles to beat Washington (6-9). Washington advances to the postseason with a win over Philadelphia, while a Washington loss would send the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game to the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts‘ two red-zone turnovers ended any hopes of an Eagles’ repeat as division champs.

Anthony Brown intercepted Hurts in the end zone with 6:33 remaining with the Eagles facing third-and-12 from the Dallas 17. After the Eagles reached the Dallas 18 on their next possession, Hurts lost a fumble forced by Randy Gregory and recovered by Jaylon Smith.

It was a controversial replay decision with 3:54 remaining as Al Riveron let the fumble call stand, though there was some doubt as to whether Hurts’ knee was down before he lost control of the ball.

Hurts, who went 21-of-39 for 342 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, ended the game throwing a pick to Cowboys rookie Trevon Diggs. Hurts also led the Eagles in rushing with 69 yards on nine carries, though the Eagles forgot about the run after eight attempts on their first possession.

The Eagles finished with 29 rushes for 151 yards against the league’s 32nd-ranked rushing defense. They threw 39 times and took three sacks, so they arguably should have run it more.

The Eagles led 17-13 with two minutes remaining in the first half, but they couldn’t stop the Cowboys’ receiving trio of Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper after that. Cooper caught four passes for 121 yards; Gallup had six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns; and Lamb had three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown, while running for a 19-yard score that put the exclamation point on the win.

Andy Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for 377 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Eagles were outscored 27-3 after they lost defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in the first half. Cox did not return from a stinger.

Gregory had 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and six tackles for the Cowboys in his best game as a pro.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Cowboys stay alive in NFC East race with 37-17 win that eliminates Eagles

  1. Cowboys looked good today. Still don’t think they win the division but have to give them credit for playing hard the last two months

  3. Burn it down. Fire Pederson, Howie & Schwartz. It is clear that the Super Bowl win (which I am thankful for, was pulled out of your a**). Time for house cleaning & Doug looks like he is expecting it.

  8. Riveron did not lose the game.
    Pederson and Schwartz did.
    That said Philly fans were fools for hoping to win the division… It doesn’t matter who wins this division this year.

    All I know is Philadelphia makes Dallas look good in 2020 which says a lot and I’m really not sure Jeffrey Lurie knows how to fix this. He can fire or keep who he wants but my eyes are on him at this point.

  10. Typical Pederson can’t help himself “I wanna throw the ball I wanna throw the ball” Saunders runs it in for a touchdown. After than completely abandons the run against the woeful run defence of Dallas. Idiotic all in all though Dallas deserved to win and rightfully so.

  11. I really don’t understand what happened to the Eagles. I was sure they were going to run away with the division this year.

  12. Remember when Eagles fans said the Eagles were the “next dynasty “?

    Yeah , how’s that working out?

  13. As a Cowboy s fan, we’ll take the win. But make no mistake, both teams have major flaws. NFC East should not field a playoff teams his year….a team with a winning record won’t get a playoff spot, and an NFC East team will host a playoff game. Will the NFL fix this? Likely not, and that’s just wrong!

  15. I mean I’m an eagles fan and I’m glad they lost. They played like crap all season and didn’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

  17. AS Cowboy Fan, I know Jalen Hurts plays for the Eagles, but I still like the young man and his game! I think he has a future in the NFL. I hope so!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.