Damon Harrison: I came here to help, did that and now it’s time to move on

Word on Sunday morning was that defensive tackle Damon Harrison asked for his release from the Seahawks and Harrison confirmed that he wants to move on.

The Seahawks signed Harrison to the practice squad in October amid injuries on the defensive line and he’s appeared in the last six games. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was activated from injured reserve this week and Harrison is set to be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Harrison wrote on Twitter that “I came here to help and I’ve done that and now it’s time to move on.” He noted the team is “back healthy” and said he has no hard feelings for the Seahawks.

“It’s my time to head out. Still all love and respect for the hawks! . . . Nobody is doing me wrong lol the team is investing in their future as they should. Winning and preparing for the future at the same time is rare. If you know me you know I find meaning in EVERYTHING. I was supposed to be here for the time I was here for a lot of reasons.”

Harrison will be on waivers, so it’s possible another team will have a spot for Harrison on their roster.