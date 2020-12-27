Darius Leonard: Defense didn’t step up and make a play

Getty Images

The Colts Defense made a big play late against the Texans in Week 15 to ensure they’d bring a three-game winning streak into Week 16’s game against the Steelers and their defense looked good through the early part of the second half as well.

Pittsburgh was stopped on fourth down from the 2-yard-line to end their first possession of the third quarter, but the stops wouldn’t come for the rest of the half. The Steelers drove for three straight touchdowns to take a 28-24 lead that they held onto through the final whistle.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard lamented some pass interference penalties he felt were unwarranted calls, but also pointed the finger at his unit for failing to come through in any of the big spots they faced.

“Defensively, we’ve got to bow up,” Leonard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I always say we have to defend every blade of grass, and we didn’t do that. We didn’t step up and make a play.”

The Colts will need to beat the Jaguars in Week 17 and get some help in order to make the playoffs. Failing to do so will make the second half collapse on Sunday burn all the more in Indianapolis.