Darrell Henderson doubtful to return with ankle injury

The Rams were already without top running back Cam Akers and now they’ve likely lost another ball carrier.

Running back Darrell Henderson is doubtful to return with and ankle injury. Henderson left the game after a five-yard run to the Seattle two-yard line, when safety Jamal Adams made a touchdown-saving tackle.

To that point, Henderson had 12 carries for 62 yards with a long of 23.

With Henderson out, Malcolm Brown is set to take the bulk of the carries. He was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from Seattle’s one just after Henderson departed the game.

At the start of the fourth quarter, L.A. trails Seattle 13-6.