Davante Adams ties career high with three touchdowns, Packers lead 26-14

Getty Images

Wide receiver Davante Adams is having a night.

The wide receiver caught his third touchdown of the game, tying a career high. He previously caught three TDs against Green Bay’s Week 8 loss to the Vikings.

Adams’ eight-yard score gave the Packers a 26-14 lead with 10:27 left in the third quarter. Adams now leads the league with 17 touchdown receptions and is one away from tying Sterling Sharpe’s franchise record of 18, set in 1994.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones also surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the possession — but not without a little controversy.

Jones started the possession with a 59-yard run down to Tennessee’s seven-yard line. But on replay, it looked like Aaron Jones stepped out of bounds at the 43-yard line. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t challenge the play before Jones took his next handoff, so in the history book, Jones’ foot was always in bounds.

Jones has now rushed for 1,000 in each of his last two seasons.

A couple plays later, Aaron Rodgers threw his fourth touchdown of the game.